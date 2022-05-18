One of the most powerful vector graphics editors, Inkscape, has received a new update. The free, cross-platform Illustrator alternative has reached to 1.2 version. This release brings many new features alongside bug fixes, improvements, and minor tweaks.

FAQ Improvements and enhancements everywhere Inkscape 1.2 delivers many improvements to the existing tools as well as new customization options. For example, Inkscape users can now shape the Color Palette by the heights and widths of all color boxes; even can change the rows number and border thicknesses. It also allows users to create and edit multi-page files for exporting them as PDF files. Inkscape 1.2 gives the option for customizing elements in the Layers and Objects panel; allowing easier organization for both layers and objects by merging the two dialogs. A new Tiling live path effect is landed for those who work with a large number of repeated objects in their images, allowing tweaking the mirroring mode, adjusting the gap, and more. The improved Fill and Stroke dialog also includes a gradient editing panel for directly editing a selecting a gradient. Gradient dithering is now supported as well for better quality. The Export dialog improved as well, bringing Single Image and Batch Export tabs while being able to change many variables.

New snap options The Color Wheel now provides an HSLuv color space option. In addition, the Align and Distribute panel now provides users an easy way to arrange objects as well as a new snapping option via a button with a magnet icon. The Snapping menu is completely redesigned too. The Toolbar on the left side of the interface is now customizable with resizing options for both panel and the icons. You can watch the video below to see those changes: The remaining important changes are listed below: Editable markers and dash patterns

On-canvas alignment snapping and Snap settings redesign

Import SVG images from Open Clipart, Wikimedia Commons, and other online sources

Selectable object origin for numerical scaling and moving

All alignment options in a single dialog

SVG Font Editor updated

Flowing text around shapes and text padding

Convenience Boolean operation for splitting paths

Performance gains for many parts of the interface and many different functions

Lots of improvements to the user interface

Numerous crash and bug fixes in the main Inkscape program and in in the stock extensions If you want to go to full details for this patch, you can also follow the link below that shows every little change in Inkscape 1.2: Click here to read the full patch notes of Inkscape 1.2

Download Inkscape 1.2 for all platforms Inkscape 1.2 is available for Linux, Windows, and macOS platforms for free. As we were writing this article, the repositories of Ubuntu did not have the latest version. The repositories of Linus distributions might update the packages anytime soon. You can use the links below to download and install Inkscape 1.2.

FAQ What is Inkscape used for? Inkscape is used for vector-based drawing that might be useful in many cases. Is Inkscape good for beginners? Inkscape is good for beginners as long as you keep researching what you are trying to achieve. Is Inkscape easy to learn? Inkscape is easy to learn since they are too many free resources and lessons on the internet. What is the best way to learn Inkscape? The best way to learn Inkscape is by watching tutorial videos, starting with entry-level ones, or getting lessons from online courses. Is Inkscape completely ? Yes, Inkscape is completely free for Mac, Linux, and Windows. Do professionals use Inkscape? Yes, professionals use Inkscape alongside some other software like Adobe Illustrator. Is there a manual for Inkscape? Yes, Inkscape has manuals in English, French, Italian, and Spanish. However, we recommend watching tutorial videos instead of reading manuals.