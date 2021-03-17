Instaclustr announced that it has acquired Germany and U.S.-based credativ. credativ provides a comprehensive suite of technical expertise, services, and support to ensure successful implementation, operation, and optimization of key open source data-layer technologies for business applications.

For a modern enterprise infrastructure

credativ also provides expertise and support for relational database PostgreSQL, Kubernetes, Debian and other solutions critical to a modern enterprise infrastructure. Like Instaclustr, credativ has deep experience driving customer data stack migration, automation, and cost optimization.

Peter Lilley, CEO of Instaclustr, said,

“credativ brings a potent combination of particularly strong technical expertise across key open source data-layer solutions, and proven experience leading enterprises through future-proof implementations and digital transformations using those technologies. We’re incredibly excited to welcome credativ to our team and look forward to reaching more businesses with an ever-expanding suite of open source services and solutions. Our mission to enable the world’s ambitions through open source technologies has taken a big leap forward.”

With this acquisition, credatix expands the depth of Instaclustr’s open source capabilities by adding new technologies like PostgreSQL. Furthermore, the acquisition will accelerate new additions to the Instaclustr Managed Platform that leverage credativ’s domain expertise.

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through an integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Apache Spark, Redis and Elasticsearch.

