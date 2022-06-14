With the launch of Microsoft‘s Chromium-based Edge browser, we all knew that Microsoft’s veteran web browser Internet Explorer was reaching the end of its life, sooner or later. In May, the software giant officially announced that Internet Explorer is going to be removed from many versions of Windows 10 on June 15. In the announcement, Microsoft stated that Microsoft Edge is not only faster but also a more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer and can also address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications.

End of support

Internet Explorer desktop application will be redirected to Microsoft Edge after June 15.

Windows 11 is coming with Edge as the default browser, which has Internet Explorer mode built-in, allowing users to access legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications. The retirement of Internet Explorer 11 does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications. It also does not affect the MSHTML engine.

Microsoft also stated that the IE desktop application will be progressively redirected to Microsoft Edge after June 15 and will be permanently disabled for some. The first version of Internet Explorer was released in 1995. Internet Explorer 11 was introduced in October 2013. Microsoft bundled Edge with Windows 10 for the first time in 2015.