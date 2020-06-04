Interxion, a European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data center services and a Digital Realty company, announced the partnership with EkkoSense to increase the cooling capacity and reduce energy costs at its West Drayton data center in London.

To increase the cooling capacity

Interxion uses EkkoSense’s EkkoSoft Critical software, the monitoring program that has been used by Interxion since February last year to provide real-time data on the facility’s performance. It has helped Interxion to reduce cooling system energy consumption by 20%, further improving operational performance. The partnership with EkkoSense is expected to expand to two New York data centers operated by Digital Realty and a further five European sites later this year.

According to James Kirkwood, head of critical services at EkkoSense, the team at Interxion also uses the software on a daily basis for ongoing monitoring and evaluation capacity planning activities to maintain the optimized state as the environment changes.

Jeff Tapley, Group MD at Interxion, said:

“The results from our initial project with EkkoSense have been nothing short of impressive. As an organisation, we take very seriously our responsibility to create green, energy-efficient data centers. This means we are constantly looking for innovative ways of reducing energy consumption and ensuring we play our part in supporting the UK’s 2050 net-zero emissions target.”