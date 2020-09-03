iThemes announced the acquisition of Restrict Content Pro. Restrict Content Pro that was founded by Pippin Williamson provides a complete membership management system. This system gives site administrators a clean, simple way to restrict content to paid subscribers and collect payments from paying customers.

To give customers the complete membership platform in WordPress

According to the announcement, there will not be any service interruptions with the acquisition for existing customers of Restrict Content Pro. iThemes is planning to develop new features and improvements to Restrict Content Pro.

Matt Danner, General Manager of iThemes, said,

“Adding Restrict Content Pro to the iThemes product lineup is a natural fit for our product lines. We have seen an increase in demand, especially now during COVID-19, where customers are looking for creative ways to generate additional revenue for their business. Our goal is to give customers the best and complete membership platform in WordPress.”

For a limited time, iThemes’ customers to take advantage of Restrict Content Pro along with iThemes Plugin Suite and Toolkit.

Pippin Williamson, Restrict Content Pro Founder said,

“We are excited about the acquisition. iThemes is a premium provider and highly-regarded in the industry. We are confident they will carry Restrict Content Pro forward in amazing ways. We are truly excited to watch them push the product to new heights and do so much more with it.”

