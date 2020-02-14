Jelastic announced a partnership with DigitalOcean to offer development teams a simplified launch of a private Platform-as-a-Service.

The released offering provides a lightweight edition of Jelastic PaaS on top of DigitalOcean infrastructure to help customers more easily deploy and manage cloud-native applications while lowering costs. A wide set of tools and functionality is included in this turnkey solution, which is required by the IT departments for the management of cloud-native and legacy applications. The platform can be used to move from the traditional software licensing approach to an as-a-service model. Also, it is ready to go the PaaS engine for launching own cloud services in a specific niche.

Reduced infrastructure costs

The licensing depends on the type and number of Droplets connected to Jelastic PaaS LE. The recommended infrastructure requirements for the initial setup of the cluster are 100 GB disk space, 8 GB RAM, and 4 CPU cores. Based on the needs, various capacities for droplets can be 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32+ GB RAMs.

Ihor Kolodyuk, Jelastic VP of Technology said,

“By combining the power of Jelastic PaaS with DigitalOcean’s cloud, development teams can significantly reduce the infrastructure costs and eliminate management complexity at different stages of the application lifecycle. In addition, the released solution extends the choice of PaaS offerings for IT companies on the multi-cloud market.”

Apurva Joshi, DigitalOcean VP Product said,

“With more developers as well as small and midsized businesses turning to apps to power their projects, our goal is to make app creation and management easier from start to finish. Jelastic’s PaaS offering on DigitalOcean automates creation, scaling, clustering and security updates, enabling developers to spend less time worrying about infrastructure, and more time managing their applications.”