Juniper Networks and Netcracker Technology announced a combined solution to facilitate the end-to-end management of LAN/WLAN/WAN networks with automated service provisioning and workflows, AI-driven insight and full lifecycle management from client to cloud. Juniper Network combines its technology to offer a strategic value proposition to service providers and deliver end-to-end SLAs with fully managed enterprise networks. The combined solution that delivers service and security operations was designed to increase service provider agility while maximizing value to enterprise customers.

To automate the full lifecycle of services

With this Enterprise Service Automation, users can unify LAN and WAN environments. According to the announcement, Juniper delivers this with LAN, WLAN and WAN solutions driven by Mist AI, which complements Juniper’s secure SD-WAN portfolio to bring robust insight, automation and self-driving actions.

Netcracker augments this capability with end-to-end Service Orchestration and a Digital Marketplace, based on its Netcracker 2020 Digital BSS/OSS portfolio, to automate the full lifecycle of services across multiple network domains with management from a single view.

Enterprise Service Automation delivers the following benefits:

Automated service provisioning and full lifecycle management from client to cloud

AI-driven analytics and insight based on user interactions, alerts and diagnostics with full correlation across the LAN and WAN, enabling services to scale on-demand and incidents to be resolved automatically

A branded self-service portal for enterprise customers, enabling them to provision new capacity, add functionality, view reports and manage their networks from one interface

An industry-standard solution with open APIs so it can easily expand into additional network domains, such as the transport network and 5G, and seamlessly incorporate additional partners

Frequent and rapid updates via a microservices cloud, using Agile/DevOps processes and tools that are aligned to each service provider’s unique business needs

A fully pre-integrated and validated solution providing out-of-the-box service ordering, management and monitoring capabilities with a number of artifacts, including service models and configured APIs for rapid, simplified deployment

A platform for potential new advanced wireless location services such as Asset location, user engagement and contact tracing based on Juniper Mist’s patented virtual Bluetooth LE (vBLE) technology

Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker Technology talked about the new solution, saying,

“The growing complexity of enterprise IT with increasing IoT, cloud applications and remote operations calls for a new networking approach. By combining the network, security and orchestration strengths from Juniper and Netcracker as strategic partners, we can help CSPs solve these complex issues for their enterprise customers, creating additional value deep inside the organization.”