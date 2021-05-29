Kali Linux team (Offensive Security) launched Kaboxer to manage such applications within containers and make them available in Kali Linux and other Debian-based systems. In other words, Kaboxer is developed to overcome the problem of packaging applications.

Managing easily apps within containers

Users can apt-install a Kaboxer program and use it without needing to take any special steps for using containers. With Kaboxer, users can manage such applications within containers and make them available in Kali Linux and other Debian-based systems like any other application.

What is Linux Kaboxer?

Kali Applications Boxer, which is short for “Kali Applications Boxer,” means apps in containers, for packages. Instead of being stand-alone containers, they are integrated into the standard Kali package management systems and can be installed/removed through standard apt commands.

As Docker is widely used and benefits from a large ecosystem of images, the Kali team preferred to start with Docker. In the announcement the Kali team said,

“Docker containers can be configured in many ways to achieve the various integrations that we need with the host system or even between multiple containers. The value of Kaboxer is in how it makes it easy to tie together Docker containers with the host system, through the usual docker features such as mount points and port redirections, but also through integration with desktop menu entries.”

Kaboxer can be used by Kali Linux users, Kali developers, other Debian packagers, and tool authors, and more. Here is a guide on how to package applications with Kaboxer.

