Kentik announced $23.5 million in growth funding. Existing investors August Capital, Third Point Ventures, and Data Collective (DCVC) also participated in the round, which combines equity and growth debt. The company has raised $61.7 million in total funding. Kentik is the network intelligence platform. With Kentik, businesses eliminate the visibility and intelligence gaps associated with running dynamic and complex networks, and achieve greater network performance, reliability, and security.

Next phase of growth

Kentik Network Intelligence Platform offers instant analytics and insights across cloud and hybrid environments to make informed network and business decisions. Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik said,

“Over the past few months, many of our customers have experienced a 200% to 500% increase in traffic growth on their networks. With recent traffic growth, we now have real-time visibility into over 1 trillion traffic measurements per day across billions of users, and see every network connected to the internet, and every cloud and SaaS provider. The Kentik platform was built to scale and provide real-time network intelligence, even in unprecedented times, to close visibility gaps and enable businesses to remain always-on.”