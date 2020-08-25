Lambda School’s $74 million Series C funding round was led by Gigafund. As a result of the agreement, Gigafund co-founder and managing partner, Stephen Oskoui will join the Lambda School’s board. The company announced that they will use the new financing to support their mission to unlock student potential, regardless of circumstance, by developing career-oriented educational programs and reducing the financial risks to pursuing a better career.

Invest in students

Lambda School also stated that the new funding will enable the company to invest in improving and expanding programs to deliver positive student outcomes. Lambda School will focus on refining the coursework and curriculum, evolving and refining model. Stephen Oskoui, co-founder and managing partner at Gigafund said,

“My co-founder and I built Gigafund on the investment approach we used together at Founders Fund, focusing on ambitious entrepreneurs with a multi-decade vision for their companies. We back the world’s most transformative entrepreneurs and look forward to Lambda School leading the revolution in education that we’ve all been waiting for.”