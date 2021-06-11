LibreOffice 7.1.4 has been released and is now available to download. LibreOffice 7.1.4 comes with approximately 80 bug fixes, and no less than 20 percent of them are specifically aimed at compatibility with Microsoft Office documents.

To help personal productivity

The LibreOffice 7.1.4 Community is the fourth smaller version of the LibreOffice 7.1 family. LibreOffice 7.1 had been released last February.

“LibreOffice 7.1.4 Community represents the bleeding edge in terms of features for open source office suites. For users whose main objective is personal productivity and therefore prefer a release that has undergone more testing and bug fixing over the new features, The Document Foundation provides LibreOffice 7.0.6,”

the organization says.

The Document Foundation has developed a migration protocol to support enterprises moving from proprietary office suites to LibreOffice, which is based on the deployment of a LTS version from the LibreOffice Enterprise family, plus migration consultancy and training sourced from certified professionals who offer CIOs and IT managers value-added solutions in line with proprietary offerings.

