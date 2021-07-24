LibreOffice 7.1.5 Community, the fifth minor release of the LibreOffice 7.1 family, comes with 55 bug fixes, with 20% focused on Microsoft Office file compatibility (DOCX, XLSX and PPTX, and legacy DOCs). It is available for download.

Bug fixes and long-term support options

LibreOffice Community and the LibreOffice Enterprise family of products are based on the LibreOffice Technology platform. The main aim is to provide a state-of-the-art office suite for the desktop, mobile, and cloud.

“For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners, with long-term support options, professional assistance, custom features and Service Level Agreements,”

said the Document Foundation.

Products based on LibreOffice Technology are available for primary desktop operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS), mobile platforms (Android and iOS), and the cloud.

To support enterprises moving from proprietary office suites to LibreOffice, the Document Foundation has developed a Migration Protocol based on the deployment of an LTS version from the LibreOffice Enterprise family.

