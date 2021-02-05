LibreOffice 7.1 has been released and is now available to download. In terms of general improvements, writer now has support for anchoring shapes relative to the bottom of the page content frame. In addition to this, writer now supports locale-independent templates.

Improvements and changes

This new version is one of the best free open-source office suites, based on the LibreOffice Technology platform for desktop, mobile and cloud productivity. LibreOffice 7.1 Community adds several interoperability improvements with DOCX/XLSX/PPTX files: improvements to Writer tables (better import/export and management of table functions, and better support for change tracking in floating tables); better management of cached field results in Writer; support of spacing below the header’s last paragraph in DOC/DOCX files; and additional SmartArt improvements when importing PPTX files.

To download LibreOffice 7.1

LibreOffice 7.1 can be downloaded directly. To migrate to LibreOffice, the Document Foundation has developed a Migration Protocol to support enterprises moving from proprietary office suites to LibreOffice. Users can also find LibreOffice Technology-based products for Android and iOS. App Stores and ChromeOS are listed here.

What’s new?

General

New dialog to select the User Interface flavor, aiming to pick the right UI based on each user’s own preferences at first start

Improved search for a matching printer paper size for the printed document

Show all supported files when adding a new extension in Extension Manager

Print Preview is now updated asynchronously, to not block UI when adjusting settings in Print Dialog

Additions Dialog: to search, get and install extensions with one-click

Writer

New Style Inspector to display the attributes of Paragraph and Character Styles, and manually formatted (Direct Formatting) properties

Default anchor for newly added images can be set using Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice Writer

Ability to detect Unicode, even if the imported text file does not have the BOM (Byte Order Mark)

Significant speed improvement of find/replace operations

Calc

Added an option to manage pasting with Enter key, which can be switched on/off in the Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice Calc ▸ General dialog

Added option to select items in Autofilter window clicking on all item’s row, in addition to the checkbox

Significant speed improvement of Autofilter and find/replace operations

Impress & draw

Possibility to add visible signatures to existing PDF files in Draw

Possibility to change animations for several objects at once in Impress

Addition of “Pause/Resume” and “Exit”buttons to Presenter’s Screen

Addition of realistic soft blurred shadows to objects

Addition of new physics based animation capabilities and new animation effect presets that use them

Macro

ScriptForge libraries: an extensible and robust collection of macro scripting resources for LibreOffice to be invoked from user Basic or Python scripts

