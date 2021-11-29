LibreOffice is considered the best free Microsoft Office suite alternative. The open-source project is cross-platform so it can be used in any operating system, but it is possible to say that it is much more popular among Linux users. The Document Foundation, the team behind the LibreOffice project announced the release of LibreOffice 7.2.3 as the third maintenance update to the popular office suite series.

Fixing more than 100 bugs

LibreOffice 7.2 was released in mid-August 2021 and brought many new features and improvements. With the new release, LibreOffice provides better native support for Apple M1 machines, improved interoperability with Microsoft Office document formats, and UI enhancements for a better user experience.

The LibreOffice team published LibreOffice 7.2.2 just about one and a half months after the LibreOffice 7.2.2 release to fix bugs and security issues. The developers fixed 112 bugs and added more improvements to document compatibility. You can download the latest release from the official website. The Linux users can download LibreOffice in DEB and RPM file formats. If you already have LibreOffice installed on your computer, it is recommended to upgrade it to the latest version, LibreOffice 7.2.3.

The LibreOffice development team plans to release the next minor version, LibreOffice 7.2.4 in January 2022. LibreOffice 7.2 will be supported with up to six maintenance updates until June 12th, 2022.

