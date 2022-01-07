The organization behind LibreOffice, Document Foundation, has announced the most recent LibreOffice version. The new 7.2.5 version fixes a total of 90 different bugs across all of the software included, pointed out to be fixed in the first and second release candidate versions combined.

Fifth maintenance update of seven

This one is the fifth maintenance update of LibreOffice 7.2. The total number of maintenance updates is expected to be seven. The previous version, 7.2.4 was an emergency update because of a critical vulnerability that creates security risks. The next maintenance version is planned to be launched in March 2022.

You can immediately download and install LibreOffice 7.2.5 update from its official website for GNU / Linux platforms as DEB or RPM. Users who have downloaded the software via repositories can watch the updates since the new version should be arriving soon. The software is also available to download for Windows 64 bit, Windows 32 bit, Apple/Intel, and Apple/M1 users.

Download LibreOffice 7.2.5

Click here to download LibreOffice 7.2.5 for any operating system

