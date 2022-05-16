After the release of LibreOffice 7.3.3, The Document Foundation has released the latest maintenance update for LibreOffice 7.2 series. Currently, LibreOffice 7.2 was the recommended version of the software for whom expect more stability than more features, while 7.3.3 was supposed to be a “bleeding edge” release.

Includes 47 bug fixes

While LibreOffice 7.2 gets closer to end-of-life, the alpha phase of 7.4 series is about to begin

LibreOffice 7.2.7 includes all of the fixes that have been introduced with RC1 and RC2 releases. That means a total of 47 bug fixes; 44 of them came with RC1 and 3 of them were fixed in RC2. LibreOffice 7.2.7 has no new features as expected since it is a maintenance update, and it is the latest one for the series. LibreOffice 7.2 series will reach end-of-life status on 12th June 2022.

Since the date for the end-of-life is getting closer, users might want to update their LibreOffice software to the 7.3 series. LibreOffice 7.3 will be maintained until 30th November 2022. The Document Foundation is also planning to release the 7.4 series in August 2022 while its alpha testing phase should begin in the last week of this month.

Download LibreOffice

You can follow the links below to download either 7.2.7 or 7.3.3 versions depending on your preference: