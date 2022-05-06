LibreOffice developers have announced the release of the LibreOffice 7.3.3 Community, which is a minor release over the 7.3 version. LibreOffice states that the new version represents the “bleeding edge” release; meaning that it provides the latest features but it might have some stability issues as well. For those who need more stability, the developers recommend using LibreOffice 7.2.6 and 7.2.7.

80+ bug fixes

LibreOffice 7.3.3 comes with more than 80 bug fixes; including all the improvements from the RC1 and RC2 releases. The LibreOffice 7.3 family has high-level compatibility with the native OpenDocument Format (ODF) implementation and brings superior support for DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX file types. However, they also complained about Microsoft’s policies regarding its Office software and files. Italo Vingoli, hi-tech marketing and media relations at LibreOffice said:

« Microsoft files are still based on the proprietary format deprecated by ISO in 2008, which is artificially complex, and not on the ISO approved standard. This lack of respect for the ISO standard format may create issues to LibreOffice, and is a huge obstacle for transparent interoperability »

Starting with this release, SourceForge will be the secondary download location for LibreOffice. You can follow the link below to download LibreOffice 7.3.3 Community:

Click here to download LibreOffice 7.3.3