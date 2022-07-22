The Document Foundation has released the fifth maintenance version for LibreOffice 7.3 series.

One of the best free Microsoft Office alternatives, LibreOffice, has received a new maintenance update for the 7.3 release. The new maintenance update, which is the fifth one for the 7.3 series, delivers a total of 83 bug fixes among the suite.

Full of bug fixes

The fifth maintenance update came approximately five weeks after the fourth one; and reached its final state after two release candidate versions. The first release candidate has fixed 81 bugs and the second one has fixed the remaining two. You can see the release candidate patch notes RC1 here and RC2 here. The bug fixes are mostly very minor issues or very specific problems. Here you can see some of the important problems that have been fixed:

On GNU/ Linux , with the High Contrast theme, the icon set is not correct

Cannot link to macOS address book; crashes and restarts

Deleting a paragraph with backspace deletes the image

FILEOPEN: Incorrect Shadow shape with Glow effect

UNDO Find and Replace leads to errors

Rotating image results in inverted colors

LibreOffice Document Recovery dialog shows weird text input field

CRASH: Pasting content from Sheet

CRASH: Pasting and undoing

LibreOffice 7.4, which is going to be a major release with new features is currently under development as well. The first beta version of 7.4 had been released approximately five weeks ago as well and is expected to reach its final version in August 2022.

You can download LibreOffice 7.3.5 from its official download page for Windows 32/64 bit, macOS Intel/Apple silicon, and Linux systems as RPM and DEB packages by following the link below:

Click here to download LibreOffice 7.3.5

Linux users can also wait for Linux 7.3.5 to arrive in the repositories, which is expected to happen in a few days.