The Document Foundation announced the general availability of the latest version of its popular office suite series. The official announcement confirmed that LibreOffice 7.3.7 Community is the seventh and last minor release of the LibreOffice 7.3 family. 7.3 family is reaching the end of life soon, thus users are advised to upgrade to LibreOffice 7.4.2, which is released nearly a month ago.

Bug fixes

Since it is a minor release, LibreOffice 7.3.7 mostly focuses on fixing bugs. Meanwhile, the team is also improving LibreOffice 7.4 family, which brings new features and various improvements. Both versions can be downloaded from its official website.

LibreOffice 7.3.7 RC1 and RC2 came with multiple bug fixes, 3 and 25 respectively. Some of those bug fixes are:

Calc Failed to re-enter a formula starting with +

Relative URL lost after Save as HTML

UI font is not visible in Contextual Groups and Groupedbar Compact UIs when system dark mode is enabled

UI: resolve ambiguity for ‘named ranges’ with identical name and different scope

Redraw fails in Windows LO Draw moving shapes with multiple formatting

High Contrast theme is broken with GTK3

Autofilter result is wrong when filtering (empty) records

Database Browser: Query disappears if it has the same name as a following database – Tree list sort

Calc Name Box field not updated immediately after deleting a sheet-local named range with deleting a sheet