One of the best Microsoft Office alternatives that bring open-source and cross-platform to the table has reached a new version. LibreOffice 7.3 enhances the compatibility between Microsoft Office files to make it easier for users to migrate from it.

Performance improvements

LibreOffice 7.3 has a ton of small changes. One of the most remarkable changes is on the performance side. LibreOffice now can open faster, big DOCX and XLSX/XLSM files that contain over 200 pages. It has also improved rendering speed for complex documents.

Most of the improvements aim for better compatibility between LibreOffice and MS Office

The Writer application can now attach hyperlinks to shapes. The Calc application will now find search for values instead of formulas when the quick find feature is used. It is still possible to search for both in the standard search dialog. Import/export functions for the DOC, DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files have received several enhancements and fixes.

English (Israel) is now available as the default document language and localized formatting. There are also two new languages added to the list: Interslavic Latin and Klingon, tlhIngan Hol is available for those who want to create documents for the Star Trek universe. You can see the full list of the changes by following the link below:

