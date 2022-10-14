The LibreOffice team announced the general availability of the second maintenance release, released 1 month after the previous release.

LibreOffice 7.4.2 is a maintenance release, which includes 80 bug fixes and mostly solves issues related to document formats.

LibreOffice 7.4 will be supported until the 12th of June, 2023 and LibreOffice 7.4.3 is expected to be released in late November.

The volunteer-supported office suite for personal productivity on the desktop, the LibreOffice team released the second maintenance release of LibreOffice 7.4. The latest version is currently available for download on the project’s website for Windows (32-bit, 64-bit, and Arm processors), macOS (Apple Silicon and Intel processors), and Linux.

Maintenance release

LibreOffice 7.4.2 is a point release, launched approximately one month after the release of LibreOffice 7.4.1. The latest version of the open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite mainly focuses on bugs and other issues. According to changelogs, the release includes 80 bug fixes.

Most of the bug fixes are focusing on compatibility issues with document formats from other office suites and support for LibreOffice’s native document format. The Document Foundation maintains the LibreOffice 7.3 family, which includes some months of back-ported fixes and is currently at version 7.3.6. LibreOffice 7.4 will be supported until the 12th of June, 2023, thus there will be four more maintenance updates. LibreOffice 7.4.3 is expected to be released in late November. The Document Foundation said,

« LibreOffice offers the highest level of compatibility in the office suite market segment, with native support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF), beating proprietary formats for security and robustness, to superior support for MS Office files, to filters for a large number of legacy document formats, to return ownership and control to users. »