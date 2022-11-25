The Document Foundation has announced the release of LibreOffice 7.4.3, the second maintenance version of the 7.4 series.

LibreOffice 7.4.3 delivers a total of 100 bug fixes; it’s the combination of the first and the second release candidates as usual.

The third maintenance version of LibreOffice 7.4 is now available for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems.

It’s been more than three months since LibreOffice 7.4 first launched, and now, the third maintenance update for the 7.4 series arrives. The Document Foundation has announced the release of LibreOffice 7.4.3, bringing mostly bug fixes.

A total of 100 bug fixes

As usual, the changes in the new version of LibreOffice are the combination of the first and the second release candidates. The first release candidate for LibreOffice 7.4.3 fixes 98 bugs while the second one fixes 2 additional bugs; resulting in a total of 100 bug fixes in the latest version of the open-source office suite.

LibreOffice 7.4 series is currently the “recommended” version since Document Foundation has announced the release of the latest maintenance update for the 7.3 series, 7.3.7 to be precise, pointing out that the branch is reaching end-of-life.

LibreOffice 7.4.3 is now available for download through the official download page of the office suite for 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows, Apple silicon and Intel versions of Macs, and Linux systems as .rpm and .deb packages. You can follow the link below to download LibreOffice 7.4.3:

Click here to download LibreOffice 7.4.3

Linux users can also download or update their already-installed LibreOffice instances through repositories. However, it will take some time until the 7.4.3 version becomes available in the repository of the Linux distribution installed in the system.