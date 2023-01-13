LibreOffice 7.4.4 Community is now out and available to download on major desktop operating systems.

The fourth maintenance release of LibreOffice 7.4.4 community edition arrives supporting over a hundred bug fixes.

LibreOffice 7.4 series will continue to receive support until mid-June of 2023 with LibreOffice 7.4.5 expected in early March.

LibreOffice is an open-source office suite that provides a comprehensive set of tools for creating and editing documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and more. It is free to use and can be used on any operating system. With LibreOffice, users can create professional-looking documents without having to purchase expensive software. A little over a month after its predecessor’s release, LibreOffice 7.4.4 is now here with hundreds of bug fixes and some improvements.

Users are urged to update immediately

LibreOffice announced that users who are still using LibreOffice 7.3 should update and switch to the latest version, LibreOffice 7.4.4, immediately. The 7.3 version has reached the end of life and has not been receiving any updates since after November 30th, 2022.

LibreOffice 7.4.4 Community release candidate changelogs are available as RC1 and RC2, and the changes in the final release of 7.4.4 consists of those two RCs. Support for the LibreOffice 7.4 series will continue until June 12th, 2023. Early March is the anticipated release date for LibreOffice 7.4.5, and mid-May 2023 is the anticipated release date for LibreOffice 7.4.6.

Download LibreOffice 7.4.4

The latest version of LibreOffice 7.4 series, 7.4.4, is available for Linux 64-bit as both .deb and .rpm packages, macOS systems with both Intel and Apple chips, and Windows for both 32-bit and 64-bit installations. You can get the LibreOffice 7.4.4 Community installer by following the link below:

Click here to download LibreOffice 7.4.4 Community