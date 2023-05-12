- The Document Foundation has announced the release of the last maintenance version of the LibreOffice 7.4 series.
- The new maintenance update delivers 50 bug fixes that were completed in the release candidate versions.
- LibreOffice 7.4.7 is now available for Windows, Linux, and macOS systems; it will also arrive in Linux repositories in a couple of days.
LibreOffice, the widely popular, open-source, free office suite that supports various platforms, has received a new update for its 7.4 series. LibreOffice 7.4.7 is the seventh and the last maintenance release for the 7.4 series; it will retire in the upcoming months. The latest update arrives just a couple of days after the release of LibreOffice 7.3.5.
A total of 50 bug fixes
Since it is the last maintenance version of the 7.4 series, it entirely focuses on fixing the remaining bugs. As usual, it comes with a combination of the bugs fixed in the two release candidates; the first release candidate fixes 39 bugs, including some bugs that prevent LibreOffice from starting, cause crashes, and some non-functioning features, in addition to 11 bugs fixed in RC2.
LibreOffice 7.4.7 is now available for Windows 32-bit, Windows 64-bit, Linux 64-bit (deb), Linux 64-bit (rpm), macOS Intel, and macOS Apple Silicon systems. You can follow the link below to download the latest LibreOffice versions:
Click here to download LibreOffice 7.4.7
You can also wait for Linux repositories to update their LibreOffice 7.4 instances, which might take a couple of days, for a smooth update experience.