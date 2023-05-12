The Document Foundation has announced the release of the last maintenance version of the LibreOffice 7.4 series.

The new maintenance update delivers 50 bug fixes that were completed in the release candidate versions.

LibreOffice 7.4.7 is now available for Windows, Linux , and macOS systems; it will also arrive in Linux repositories in a couple of days.

LibreOffice, the widely popular, open-source, free office suite that supports various platforms, has received a new update for its 7.4 series. LibreOffice 7.4.7 is the seventh and the last maintenance release for the 7.4 series; it will retire in the upcoming months. The latest update arrives just a couple of days after the release of LibreOffice 7.3.5.

A total of 50 bug fixes

Since it is the last maintenance version of the 7.4 series, it entirely focuses on fixing the remaining bugs. As usual, it comes with a combination of the bugs fixed in the two release candidates; the first release candidate fixes 39 bugs, including some bugs that prevent LibreOffice from starting, cause crashes, and some non-functioning features, in addition to 11 bugs fixed in RC2.

LibreOffice 7.4.7 is now available for Windows 32-bit, Windows 64-bit, Linux 64-bit (deb), Linux 64-bit (rpm), macOS Intel, and macOS Apple Silicon systems. You can follow the link below to download the latest LibreOffice versions:

Click here to download LibreOffice 7.4.7

You can also wait for Linux repositories to update their LibreOffice 7.4 instances, which might take a couple of days, for a smooth update experience.