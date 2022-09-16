The Document Foundation has announced the release of the first maintenance update for the LibreOffice 7.4 series, bringing 80 bug fixes.

Those fixes are the combination of the bug fixed in the first and the second release candidate versions of LibreOffice 7.4.1.

The update has landed approximately one month after the initial release of LibreOffice 7.4, and one week after the release of 7.3.6.

The Document Foundation has released the first maintenance update for the LibreOffice 7.4 series office suite. The update for the free and open-source office suite, which is very popular among Linux users, combines the fixes applied by the two release candidates, as usual.

A total of 80 bug fixes

LibreOffice 7.4.1 comes with a total of bug fixes; 67 of them were fixed in the first release candidate version, and the remaining 13 were fixed in the second one. You can find the full changelogs for those release candidate fixes here and here.

The first maintenance update for LibreOffice 7.4 lands approximately one month after the initial release. The Document Foundation is providing updates for the 7.3 series as well; currently, the latest version in this series is 7.3.6 and it was released just one week ago. LibreOffice 7.3 series will be maintained until the end of November this year. After that, it will be time to move on to the 7.4 series.

LibreOffice 7.4.1 should be arriving in the Linux repositories soon; you can simply update your LibreOffice instance to get to this version. You can also download the installation files to make a fresh installation; then follow the link below:

Click here to download LibreOffice 7.4.1