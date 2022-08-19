LibreOffice 7.4 Community’s new features have been developed by 147 contributors: 72% of code commits are from the 52 developers employed by three companies sitting on TDF’s Advisory Board.

The Document Foundation has developed a Migration Protocol to support enterprises moving from proprietary office suites to LibreOffice.

LibreOffice 7.4 provides a large number of improvements and new features targeted at users sharing documents with MS Office or migrating from MS Office.

The new major release of the free office suite, LibreOffice 7.4 is now available to download for Windows, macOS, and Linux, from its official website. LibreOffice 7.4 comes with significant improvements and new features for sharing documents with MS Office or migrating from MS Office. LibreOffice offers native support for the OpenDocument Format to better support for MS Office files, and to filter for a large number of legacy document formats. Detailed information about the release can be found in the project’s release notes.

Contributions

Features of the new release have been developed by 147 contributors. 72% of code commits came from 52 developers employed by three companies from TDF’s Advisory Board, including Collabora, Red Hat, and Allotropia. 28% of the code commits are from 95 individual volunteers. Also, 528 volunteers have provided localizations in 158 languages, enabling LibreOffice 7.4 to be launched in 120 different language versions.

The document foundation recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications for enterprise-class deployments. TDF stated that an increasing number of enterprises are using the version supported by volunteers and it represents a problem for the sustainability of the LibreOffice project because it slows down its evolution.

TDF also developed a Migration Protocol to support enterprises moving from proprietary office suites to LibreOffice, which is based on the deployment of an LTS version from the LibreOffice Enterprise family. It also includes migration consultancy and training sourced from certified professionals who offer value-added solutions.