Document Foundation has announced the release of the first maintenance patch of the 7.5 series of LibreOffice Community, which comes with lots of bug fixes.

LibreOffice 7.5.1 Community brings improvements to the dark mode by fixing various bugs that came with it.

Users can now choose between turning the dark mode on or off manually instead of automatically switching it on or off.

LibreOffice is the default office suite of most Linux distributions. It is free as well as open-source. Document Foundation’s latest “fresh” version of LibreOffice, LibreOffice 7.5.1 Community is now out and ready to download, which is the first bugfix release of the fresh line.

What’s new in LibreOffice 7.5.1 Community?

LibreOffice 7.5.1 is a maintenance release for LibreOffice 7.5 and it aims to fix bug fixes and provide improvements to already existing features.

With LibreOffice 7.5.1 comes a lot of fixes to stop crashes, such as Calc crashing when clicking on a toolbar pop-down or LibreOffice Draw crashing when zooming in the view of a diagram. A lot of quality-of-life fixes have also been implemented like auto spell-check not underlining misspelled words and UI and layout bugs being fixed.

You can see the full changelog by clicking here for RC1 and here for RC2.

Download LibreOffice 7.5.1 Community

LibreOffice 7.5.1 Community for Windows, macOS, and Linux can be downloaded here.

Linux users can also wait for software repositories to update LibreOffice to its latest version, which generally takes a couple of days.