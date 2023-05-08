A new update for the LibreOffice 7.5 series, LibreOffice 7.5.3 has been made public by the Document Foundation.

This update to the LibreOffice 7.5 series is more of a maintenance update rather than a full release with new features.

LibreOffice 7.5.3 series consists of bug fixes in the latest series of the office suite, bringing a total of 119 fixes.

LibreOffice is a helpful office suite for making and editing documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and other types of files. LibreOffice is the default office suite of most Linux distributions. It is free as well as open-source. The latest update to the LibreOffice 7.5 series, LibreOffice 7.5.3, is here and ready for download.

What is new in LibreOffice 7.5.3

Fixed the error in which Libreoffice cannot start.

Fixed Ubuntu Libreoffice impress does not show some symbols but Windows LibreOffice impress does.

Fixed an error where cropped area transparency was lost on the right of the image.

Enabled accessible/tagged PDF export options by default.

Fixed an error where a hyperlink with an anchored-to-character shape with text results in corrupt DOCX.

Fixed an error where trying to repair a document would result in a crash.

and more. Users can check out the entire changelog here and here.

Download LibreOffice 7.5.3

LibreOffice 7.5.3 is available for download for Windows 32 bit, Windows 64 bit, Linux 64 bit rpm, Linux 64 bit deb, macOS Intel, and macOS Apple Silicon systems. Linux repositories should be updated with LibreOffice 7.5.3 in a couple of days.

You can follow the link below to download LibreOffice 7.5.3 for your system:

Get libreoffice 7.5.3