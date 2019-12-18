Lightbits labs introduces the first NVMe/TCP clustered storage solution, aimed at on-premises data centers and promising improved performance.

Lightbits Labs clustered storage solution allows disaggregated storage and compute to scale separately, much like hyperscale cloud infrastructure. This new approach uses the technology to interconnect storage arrays. Lightbits Labs uses the technology to build a virtual array out of disk drives spread across a data center. It is built on top of the company’s LightOS software-defined storage software.

LightOS

New storage solution for on-premise data centers allows storage to scale separately no matter where in the data center it’s located. The new solution is also optimized for I/O-intensive compute clusters such as Cassandra, MySQL, MongoDB and time-series databases.

Steve McDowell, storage and HCI practice lead for Moor Insights & Strategy said:

“NVMe/TCP allows storage to be shared across a network at a very granular level. What this means practically is that, given the right software, you can build a high-performance disk array out of SSD drives that don’t necessarily live within the same device. Disaggregated storage allows a storage administrator to build a virtual disk array out of disparate devices, reconfiguring storage as needed to maximize the usage of storage across the data center. There’s an inherent reliability in the system that’s hard to overstate, as what was once a single point of failure—a single storage chassis—is now spread out across many devices.”

