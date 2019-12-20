Global open cloud provider Linode has released its Linode Solutions Partner Program that will provide customers with a better experience, ease, and affordability.

As they rush to the cloud accelerates day by day despite data protection laws across the globe, one of the big players in the sector, Linode, announced their partner program. Linode Solutions Partner Program separates customers into three separate tiers, providing them with better service at more scalable price points.

Three tiers

First, one of these tiers is named Resellers, who integrate cloud infrastructure into their offerings and sell to their clients. Value-added resellers (VARs) or distributors fall into this category. Second-tier is Service Providers. These clients provide consulting and integration services, cloud migrations, or manage customer application workloads. This is where systems integrators (SIs), agencies and managed service providers (MSPs) would find themselves.

Third-tier is for companies with more heavy lifting capabilities and with designation Platform Builders. These clients are large customers that create technology and solution on cloud and have many customers themselves with tons of data and heavy traffic between nodes. Service builders, SaaS providers, and software vendors, the largest of the software companies, would fall into this category.

Benefits

These partner tiers provide customers different levels of pricing benefits, tech support options, and marketing support. Depending on the size, location, and these tiers, Linode is aiming to unlock their customers’ potential to the maximum level, with exclusive technical help and providing them with tools for their success.

Arthur Furlan, CEO and co-founder of Configr, a leading technology services provider based in Brasilia, Brazil said:

“Linode offers us a great price point without a compromise in performance, or forcing tools and features on us we don’t want. They also give us the service experience we need to help our customers grow.”

Source: 1 2