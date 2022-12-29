Linux -based software is now more popular than Apple’s macOS for developers and is the gold standard for growth.

macOS numbers remain strong in an increasingly expensive segment of the market, accounting for 31% of individual users and 33% of business users.

The 2022 Stack Overflow Developer Survey reports that Linux-based software is now more popular than Apple’s macOS for developers. Linux distributions, which account for 40% of personal and professional use, are recognized as one of the most customizable and adaptable operating systems for developers. The 40% rate is up from about a quarter in each of the previous five years, suggesting a major shift for Linux could continue through 2023.

More developers use Linux than Mac

2022 is also the year Windows 11 becomes increasingly popular, according to monthly figures from Statcounter, showing a steady increase of less than 3% market share in January 2022 with a usage rate above 16% in November 2022. Windows 10 remains the most popular OS version by far, accounting for 70% of OS distributions.

Windows’ supremacy for personal use should come as no surprise, but to drive growth forward, Linux is the gold standard.

It takes into account the working needs of most of the respondents if we combine those who use Linux natively and those who use it inside Windows.