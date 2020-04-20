Linxdatacenter, an international expert in high-tech colocation, cloud, and connectivity solutions, has launched Linx Remote Toolkit with the aim of supporting firms forced to adapt their processes to work outside the office and struggling with increased load on their IT infrastructure under quarantine. Previously, the company announced free-of-charge access to cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Security tools and a secure VPN connection

With its full set of security tools and a secure VPN connection, Linx Remote Toolkit supports employees working off-site and staff hired temporarily.

Olga Sokolova, General Director, Linxdatacenter said,

“Businesses urgently need solutions for increasing IT capacity and circuit bandwidth. The load on circuits will continue to grow during the pandemic and afterward. To take just one example, companies that traditionally operated offline are now going online with videoconferences. Who ever thought that sports studios would have to start digital training to stay in business? I am sure that our Remote Toolkit will help many companies ride out this storm, and even transform their businesses for the future.”

Expanding IT resources quickly via Linxdatacenter

The massive shift to remote work causes a sharp increase in circuit bandwidth. Therefore, companies need to organize new connections and to arrange access to resources in local server rooms to meet the growing circuit bandwidth demand. Linxdatacenter uses these solutions on its own cloud platforms and data centers and on the services of global providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Nutanix Xi. With this infrastructure base, companies can easily add remote desktops and can expand their IT resources quickly.

Linxdatacenter has data centers located in Moscow and St. Petersburg which link via dedicated circuits and direct connections to the infrastructure of SDN provider Megaport at STO1 in Sweden and Equinix FR5 in Germany. This facilitates to organize the connection to global providers and services in only one or two days.

Organizations can connect their IT infrastructure in Russia and abroad; and link to the largest SDN providers, traffic, and content-exchange networks all over the world: (IX) Equinix, DE-CIX, London-IX and AMS-IX through Linxdatacenter. In addition to this, Linxdatacenter cloud enables companies to have their own external infrastructure for backup.