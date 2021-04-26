Loft Labs announced that vcluster, a first-of-its-kind virtual cluster technology for Kubernetes, is now freely available on GitHub and on www.vcluster.com. Rather than creating heavyweight, resource-hungry, isolated clusters over and over again, companies can now launch lightweight, fast vclusters that are backed by a single Kubernetes cluster, which consolidates workloads, allows for resource sharing, and ultimately saves a lot of infrastructure cost.

Working as a self-service platform

With Loft, any Kubernetes cluster becomes a self-service platform where engineers can create namespaces and virtual clusters. Meanwhile, Loft’s sleep mode and cluster sharing technologies help eliminate idle workloads and save cloud computing costs.

Fabian Kramm, CTO of Loft Labs, said,

“vcluster is the first actually working virtualization technology for Kubernetes. There are other similar solutions being developed, however, vcluster is the only one that is already being used in production by a variety of companies. We have decided to open-source it because the demand for a standalone vcluster technology is huge and there needs to be an open-source and freely available solution.”

Loft is used by platform teams in enterprises to create internal Kubernetes platforms for developing cloud-native software, executing continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, or running artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) experiments. It is also valuable in production use cases, where IT teams use Loft’s virtual clusters.

