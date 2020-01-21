MariaDB Platform x4, a cloud-native, open-source database is announced by the MariaDB.

MariaDB Platform X4 makes it easier than ever for developers to build modern applications using smart transactions and cloud-native data storage. With a new breed of smart engines and significantly simplified design, MariaDB Platform X4 puts smart transactions in the hands of everyone, including tens of millions of developers who already use MariaDB for transactional-only workloads, changing the way applications are built.

Smart Transactions for Modern Applications

With smart transactions, applications take advantage of true analytics before, during and/or after a transaction. MariaDB is the first to make smart transactions available to the masses and easy to use for modern application development on commodity hardware and in the cloud. Starting with the next version of MariaDB Community Server, the ability to perform smart transactions will be included out of the box.

Gregory Dorman, vice president of distributed systems and analytics at MariaDB Corporation said,

“The use of mobile devices and the rapid pace of technology has fundamentally changed how we interact with applications and what we expect from them. This creates different requirements for how these modern applications work. The trick is to add the smarts without impacting the performance of transactions, which is why we implemented a dual storage layout for data: row based for transactions and columnar for true analytics. MariaDB Platform X4 is a huge step to make modern applications easy to develop and gives everyone an opportunity to experience the benefits without a huge upfront investment.”

