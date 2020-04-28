marketgoo helps hosting companies grow their businesses by providing white label SEO tools for them to resell to their customers. Founded in 2012, marketgoo is a fully remote company with a mission to provide impactful digital products and build an enduring culture.

Available in the WHMCS market

marketgoo will be available in the WHMCS marketplace MarketConnect, a digital services platform from WHMCS that enables hosts to buy and resell value-added services through one single centralized platform. Wences García, Founder of marketgoo said,

“We focus on simplifying SEO for our users so they can leverage it to achieve online success. Making easy SEO tools available to WHMCS customers was something we had long looked forward to and we believe they can provide added value to any web host’s existing offerings.”

With this partnership, marketgoo’s DIY SEO tool will be integrated into the WHMCS MarketConnect platform, giving WHMCS customers access to marketgoo Lite and marketgoo Pro, enabling them to deliver an even more comprehensive solution to their end users while creating new revenue streams.

The marketgoo Lite SEO tool is the first stop for users that want to work on SEO and improve their Google search rankings. Their website is scanned every week and they receive a report with points for improvement. marketgoo Pro is the next step for the Customer, as it generates a report of the user’s website, presents a custom plan with prioritized improvements and step-by-step instructions on how it should be done.

Features include

marketgoo SEO tool provides many useful features for your website to get a better result in the search engines:

User-friendly, step-by-step search engine optimization plan

Tools and recommendations focused on increasing sites’ quality traffic and inbound links

Analytics to help track improvements

Competitor tracking

Mobile Optimization and improvements

What is WHMCS?

WHMCS is a trusted partner in automation used by more than 45,000 companies. WHMCS is an all-in-one billing and automation platform that automates all aspects of a web hosting business. Integrated with all the leading control panels, domain registrars, payment gateways, and digital service providers, WHMCS provides businesses the ability to automate the purchase and delivery process of hundreds of products and services to help scale a business and work more efficiently. Matt Pugh, CEO of WHMCS said,

“We’re excited to see marketgoo’s SEO tools in WHMCS MarketConnect. WHMCS helps web hosts better serve their customers, and these SEO tools will further empower them to make a difference in their customers’ online presence.”