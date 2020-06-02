Megaport, a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, has expanded its Software Defined Network (SDN) services to additional Evoque data center locations. This partnership aims to simplify enterprise clients’ IT processes while accessing multiple cloud providers as part of today’s over-arching IT strategies.

Megaport’s SDN services will soon be available in Lynnwood (Seattle), WA; San Jose, CA; and Watertown (Boston), MA. It also provides multi-cloud connectivity and point-to-point network connectivity to all Evoque customers in these markets.

Anthony Verda, Vice President of Network Service Providers at Evoque Data Center Solutions, said,

“This is an exciting addition for our current and future customers who utilize Evoque’s data centers across the country. Evoque customers have been requesting Megaport services out of these facilities, allowing them to have easy access to cloud on-ramp options, public cloud, as well as interconnectivity between sites on Megaport’s network. We’re happy to be able to meet their needs.”

According to the announcement, through Megaport, Evoque Data Center Solutions customers have direct access to the broadest set of cloud on-ramps globally. Megaport’s expansion to additional Evoque locations aims to support more businesses in their digital transformation by providing them low-latency access to the services.