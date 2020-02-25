MemSQL’s latest “Dear Larry” billboard advertisement that has been displayed in San Francisco and New York attacks Oracle and its chairman Larry Ellison.

MemSQL which is a distributed, highly-scalable SQL database that can run anywhere aims to deliver maximum performance for transactional and analytical workloads. The company’s latest billboard advertisement has targeted Oracle’s customers as saying to Oracle’s CEO,

Dear Larry,

This relationship is not working. I’m ditching you for someone who threats me like I matter…

Sincerely,

Your soon to-be-a-former-customer.

#DumpOracle campaign

These digital billboards have been displayed in San Francisco that is about a mile from Oracle’s headquarters in Redwood City and New York that is near the busy traffic hub of Penn Station. Also, MemSQL’s CMO Peter Guagenti wrote a blog about the #DumpOracle campaign.

“We’re targeting Oracle users who we believe are frustrated,” said Peter Guagenti, who was instrumental in designing the ads and the associated social media campaign. “We’re specifically targeting those people who are current Oracle users who have exhibited shopping behavior for other databases.”

While MemSQL has only 140 members since 2013, Oracle is one of the two most popular databases. According to Statista. Researches show that Oracle keeps its popularity. Oracle owns the Oracle database and MySQL.

According to MemSQL, Oracle customers have grown tired of the vendors’ exploitive business practices. Guagenti says resemble “extortion,”

“Our belief is we’re finally reaching critical mass here. Data has gravity. Where you deploy your data and how you manage it—it’s very sticky. I’ve heard customers describe their relationships with Oracle as extortion because of that, because of the difficulty of switching and moving.”

Guagenti said, Oracle has been at the top for a long time and Gartner predicts that Microsoft is going to surpass them. He also commented on this competition, saying,

“It’s a good news, bad news story. Yeah, it’s another legacy vendor. It’s somebody who hasn’t exactly exhibited the most open practice and isn’t the easiest to work with. However, part of that [Microsoft’s growth] is coming from investing in cloud and NewSQL. So their Azure SQL product, while locked into a single cloud provider is actually very modern, an interesting piece of technology that serves modern workloads pretty well. We put Azure SQL, Google Spanner, and us all in the same class of technology.”

Guagneti said the database competition includes replacement existing data warehouses, such as IBM Netezza, Oracle Exadata, and SAP HANA. At the MemSQL side, the company has replaced its share of Hadoop systems. He underlined the growing importance of data, saying, “It’s not code. It’s not the platform. Now the big investment is in data.”