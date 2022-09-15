Microsoft is rolling out a new feature for its Microsoft 365 products that aims to deliver a smoother updating experience to users.

The new feature enables the system to shut down the application, update it, and restore it to its latest state in just four seconds.

If the system decides that it is not safe to shut down the application because the work is not saved or there are background applications running, it switches to the regular update method.

Microsoft‘s subscription-based office suite Microsoft 365 is receiving a new feature that aims to smoothen the update process. While updating a single personal device seems negligible, updating all of the computers in a large office with hundreds of employees can cause some unnecessary issues for the companies.

Updating while the user is AFK

Microsoft’s new feature for smoother Microsoft 365 updates is called “update under lock”. It utilizes the company’s Click-to-Run technology for security and performance while updating. It basically makes the applications update themselves while the device is locked or in idle mode. This means the updating process could be done while the employee is not in front of the computer, without requiring any additional steps.

The update under lock feature can also apply the necessary updates while the applications are running on the device. The updating process only starts if it decides that it is safe to shut down the applications; the files should be already saved and there shouldn’t be any running tasks in the background.

If it is safe to shut down, Microsoft 365 applies the patches and returns the applications to their previous states in just 4 seconds. If it is not safe to shut down the applications, it switches to regular update mode which the user will be notified of the updates.

This new feature will be delivered to:

Microsoft 365 subscriptions, Visio, Project (except Microsoft teams)

Retail consumer/perpetual Office 2016, 2019, and 2021

Microsoft is currently working hard to deliver updates to its products more smoothly. Therefore, they have also introduced the Autopatch feature which will eventually end the traditional Patch Tuesdays by delivering the updates automatically.