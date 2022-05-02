Microsoft‘s security solution for endpoints is reportedly causing some major issues on Windows 10 20H2 version. According to some sources, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint uses very high memory and it causes a black screen issue approximately two minutes after logging into the system.

Looks like a memory leak

The MsMpEng.exe uses a lot of memory, which can be solved by turning off real-time protection

The high memory usage problem seems to be a memory leak error, which might also affect other software’s performance, including the explorer.exe; which might also be the reason for the black-screen problem. Additionally, users report a very slow launching or totally failing to launch of Word 2016 and Windows Event Viewer application. A memory leak problem can easily cause these issues.

Those problems has begun showing up in the middle of April, but they were fixed immediately. However, according to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint users, the bug is back. The MsMpEng.exe process, which is described as Antimalware Service Executable causes the high memory usage. People tend to temporarily fix it by disabling the real-time protection ability of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, which is a pretty bizarre thing to do on security software. Hopefully, Microsoft fixes the issue permanently soon enough.