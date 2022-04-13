Microsoft announced the release of build Edge 102.0.1220.1 to the Dev channel. The latest release comes with various features, improvements, and fixes. Some of the new features are:
What’s new?
Added features:
- Added a prompt to pin PWAs after they’ve been installed from the Microsoft Store.
- Redesigned the Apps management page.
- Added the ability to import passwords on mobile.
- Added a management policy to control if the Outlook Hub Menu is Enabled. Note that updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash when using 2-factor authentication to sign into the browser.
- Fixed a crash on Android.
- Fixed a crash on Android when using the search widget.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where the tab bar sometimes disappears.
- Fixed an issue where the Setting to use a custom Secure DNS provider doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where the Find bar shows 0 matches even though there are related matches shown on the page.
- Fixed an issue where the window control buttons are sometimes invisible when certain themes are applied.
- Fixed an issue where background tabs are sometimes invisible when certain themes are applied.
- Fixed an issue on mobile where signing into the browser fails.
- Fixed an issue in WebView2 apps where URL fragments are sometimes inadvertently removed during a navigation redirection.
- Disabled Kids Mode in Application Guard windows.
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices.