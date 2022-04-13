Microsoft announced the release of build Edge 102.0.1220.1 to the Dev channel. The latest release comes with various features, improvements, and fixes. Some of the new features are:

Added features:

Added a management policy to control if the Outlook Hub Menu is Enabled. Note that updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet.

Improved reliability:

Changed behavior:

Fixed an issue where background tabs are sometimes invisible when certain themes are applied.

Fixed an issue where the window control buttons are sometimes invisible when certain themes are applied.

Fixed an issue where the Find bar shows 0 matches even though there are related matches shown on the page.

Known issues:

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed.

Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.