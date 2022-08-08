A new disk caching feature has been implemented in the Microsoft Edge browser. It aims to improve its performance and minimize the footprint on the storage.

The new disk caching feature is currently available to Microsoft Edge 102 for Windows 11, Windows 10, and Windows 7/8.1.

The updated version of Microsoft Edge 102 brings some small feature adjustments as well as usual improvements.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft informed that it has added a new feature that automatically squeezes disk caches. The new feature aims to bring the best performing browser possible on Windows and other platforms.

Compressing disk caches on devices

Microsoft announced the new feature in July that it implemented the new disk caching feature beginning with Microsoft Edge 102. A disk cache is a tool for improving the time that it takes to read from or write to a hard disk. It is typically used by browsers to reinstate resources from the websites that are browsed. For example, when the same website is visited frequently, browsers store the content and then summon the resources from the cache memory on the following visit faster.

The updated Microsoft Edge 102 uses a new form of disk cache that reduces the amount of storage the browser requires. It compresses disk caches on devices. But this will not available to everyone. Microsoft states the compression works only on those devices that meet the qualification. The tech company warns the users about the size of the cache, especially on devices with low disk space, which should be managed carefully. Because the unlimited cache may lead to the system consuming all disk space. The browsers already balance the disk cache based on the available space, but the issue is still dire, particularly for the systems with low disk space.

