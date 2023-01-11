In December of 2022, Windows ran into an issue that caused Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) connections to break.

The problem affected Windows versions from Windows 7 SP1 to Windows 11 and also server versions starting from Windows Server 2008 SP2, up to Windows Server 2022.

Microsoft has now solved this issue with the January update which also includes quality upgrades for the servicing stack, a part of Windows that is responsible for installing updates.

The issue has been fixed

Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) is a standard application programming interface (API) for accessing databases. It provides a common language for applications to access different types of databases. If you would like to check to see if your computer has been affected, launch ODBC SQL Server Driver and then use the following command in the Command Prompt window:

tasklist /m sqlsrv32.dll

If you see tasks in the result, that means your applications in this list are affected.

The January 10th update for Windows, with KB5022303 codename, addresses this issue. The servicing stack, a part of Windows that installs updates, receives quality improvements from this update as well. Microsoft refers to the issue as follows “a known issue that affects apps that use Microsoft Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) SQL Server Driver (sqlsrv32.dll) to connect to databases.”.

Installing the update

The update is now available through Windows Update, Windows Update for Business, Windows Server Update Services, and as a standalone installer in Microsoft Update Catalog. You can go to the KB5022303 page in Microsoft Update Catalog by clicking here.

If you are unable to update your system, a workaround exists for this issue, you can do one of the following to mitigate it:

If your app is already using or able to use Data Source Name (DSN) to select ODBC connections, install Microsoft ODBC Driver 17 for SQL Server and select it for use with your app using DSN.

If your app is unable to use DSN, the app will need to be modified to allow for DSN or to use a newer ODBC driver than Microsoft ODBC SQL Server Driver (sqlsrv32.dll).

Microsoft states that if you have implemented the above workaround, it is recommended to continue using the configuration in the workaround.