In 2020, Microsoft introduced a new function for Microsoft Teams. Since the announcement, the developers have been working on ideas to improve the feature.

Currently, users can assign the presenter/meeting organizer a seat using the custom scene for Together Mode. The new feature will allow users to customize Together Mode scenes.

According to Microsoft 365 Roadmap webpage, the new feature will be released in September 2022 and will be available for desktop PC and Mac platforms.

Microsoft introduced a new feature for the popular meeting platform in 2020. Since the announcement, the company has been working on improving the feature. The aim of implementing the feature on Microsoft Teams is to have the ability to set Together Mode as the default view for all participants in an online meeting.

The meetings will be more fun

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap webpage details, the development team is now working on new functionality for Together Mode to allow the virtual meeting organizers/presenters to assign seats to participants.

The users can only assign the presenter or meeting organizer a seat using the custom scene for Together Mode for the present. Making the new feature available for all meeting sizes and allowing users to customize Together Mode scenes will result in more fun meetings.

Effectively, meeting organizers will have control over which participant sits where. The developers plan to release the new function in September 2022, which will be used only on desktop PCs and Mac.