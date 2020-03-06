Powershell 7 is now available to download for Windows, Linux, and macOS platforms. PowerShell includes a command-line shell, object-oriented scripting language, and a set of tools for executing scripts/cmdlets and managing modules. Microsoft released the changelog for the PowerShell 7, most notable new features include:

Pipeline parallelization with “ForEach-Object -Parallel”

New operators

A simplified and dynamic error view and Get-Error cmdlet for easier investigation of errors

A compatibility layer that enables users to import modules in an implicit Windows PowerShell session

Automatic new version notifications

The ability to invoke DSC resources directly from PowerShell 7 (experimental)

.NET Core 3.1

Microsoft also stated in the blog post, The shift from PowerShell Core 6.x to 7.0 also marks its move from .NET Core 2.x to 3.1. .NET Core 3.1 brings back a host of .NET Framework APIs (especially on Windows), enabling significantly more backward compatibility with existing Windows PowerShell modules. This includes many modules on Windows that require GUI functionality like “Out-GridView” and “Show-Command”, as well as many role management modules that ship as part of Windows.

Operating systems support PowerShell:

Windows 7, 8.1, and 10

Windows Server 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, and 2019

macOS 10.13+

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) / CentOS 7+

Fedora 29+

Debian 9+

Ubuntu 16.04+

openSUSE 15+

Alpine Linux 3.8+