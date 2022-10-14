Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon and a new look.

Changes will begin rolling out for Office.com in November 2022. Other changes will begin rolling out for the Office app on Windows and the Office mobile app in January 2023.

There will be no impact on the existing accounts, profiles, subscriptions, or files and the app will update automatically with a new icon and name.

Microsoft Office is changing its name after 32 years. Microsoft announced that Office, including office.com and cloud-based Office apps, will be rebranded to Microsoft 365 soon. However, it won’t entirely end the brand, the tech giant will continue offering the one-time purchase license via Microsoft Office 2021 and Office LTSC.

After 32 years

Microsoft announced the change with the title “Office becoming Microsoft 365” on the official Office website. According to the FAQ section of the website, the changes will begin rolling out for Office.com in November 2022. The changes will begin rolling out for the Office app on Windows and the Office mobile app in January 2023. Microsoft also said that there won’t be any impact on existing accounts, profiles, subscriptions, or files. Microsoft said,

« Over the last couple years, Microsoft 365 has evolved into our flagship productivity suite, so we are creating an experience to help you get the most out of Microsoft 365. In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and even more features. The app will update automatically with a new icon and name, so keep an eye out for those changes in November and beyond. »

The term “365” first appeared in 2017. Microsoft introduced a subscription model called Office 365, offering Office applications along with cloud-based features, integrations, and applications. Office 365 was rebranded as Microsoft 365 in 2020.