After Google paused new Chrome releases last week, Microsoft has announced the postponing of new releases of Edge, which is also based on the Chromium browser engine due to the current global circumstances.

For not to take security risks

Microsoft published a blog post regarding the Edge update pause. The update pause is just for preventing new security risks. Microsoft stated in its blog post,

“In light of current global circumstances, the Microsoft Edge team is pausing updates to the Stable channel for Microsoft Edge. This means that Microsoft Edge 81 will not be promoted to Stable until we resume these updates.”

The company will continue to deliver security and stability updates to Microsoft Edge 80. There is no change in the preview channels’ update. These updates pauses are considered as positive steps by many security professionals because of the challenges all companies are facing due to COVID-19. Releasing updates for browsers vendors means to take risks by releasing new features that might lead to new errors.