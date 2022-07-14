Windows 11 Preview Build 25158 is available for the developers. A few new features are added to the build, along with some other adjustments. Additionally, it includes a few updates and fixes.

Windows 11 Build 25158 delivers dynamic Widget content to the taskbar with notification badging for Widgets. Microsoft launched notification badging with Widgets starting with this build.

DNS over TLS testing is available for Windows DNS client query protection. DoT is another protocol in addition to DNS over HTTPS , which is already supported in Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022.

New features, improvements, changes, and fixes

As a new feature, Windows 11 Build 25158 delivers dynamic Widget content to the taskbar with notification badging for Widgets. Microsoft launched notification badging with Widgets starting with this build. When the Widgets board is opened a banner will appear at the top of the board furnishing more information on the notification badge. But, it is not available to all Insiders just yet. Before making it available to everyone, developers plan to monitor feedback and see how it settles.

As a part of the improvement phase, Microsoft intends to try new ideas and starts with this build. So, some devices may receive different visual treatments for search on the taskbar. After updating to this build a reboot is required. All Windows Insiders will have this experience enabled even after reboot.

With the new release, DNS over TLS testing is available for Windows DNS client query protection. DoT is another protocol in addition to DNS over HTTPS (DoH) which is already supported in Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022. The Nyala font has been improved to support syllables for the Gurage language orthography from the Ethiopic Extended-B Unicode range.

Microsoft fixed a few minor issues too

Also Ethiopic kerning has been revised and replaced to fix gaps and errors in earlier implementation, improving the overall texture of text in Ethiopic languages. As part of the fixes phase, Microsoft fixed a few minor issues including the Mica material and Acrylic blur effect rendering incorrectly in OS surfaces like the Start menu, Notification Center, and other areas in recent flights.

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. The official announcement can be found on Windows’ insider webpage.