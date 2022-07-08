Microsoft shared a useful PSA Windows Autopatch clarifying via a flowchart graphic.

The company confirmed that “Patch Tuesday” will continue.

Windows Autopatch will be released in July 2022.

In April, Microsoft announced that they are transitioning to Windows Autopatch, beginning with the Enterprise versions of the Windows operating system and set to be released in July 2022. And as a next step, last month, they made it available for public preview allowing users to familiarize themselves with the service. Now, the company shared a PSA about how Windows Autopatch really will work to avoid any confusion related to the new release.

Clarifying Windows Autopatch release

Windows Autopatch is a new automated service that manages and rolls out updates for Windows and Microsoft 365 apps. It simply delivers a solution for those companies looking for a more automated approach to applying updates. Since its release for preview, there has been confusion about how it functions. Jeremy Chapman, Director at Microsoft, shared a useful PSA clarifying via a flowchart graphic showing how the Autopatch service will work together with Microsoft’s Endpoint Manager and Windows Update for Business Update.

PSA on how Windows Autopatch, Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Windows Update for Business update policies work together. pic.twitter.com/s6b8adsHZ7 — Jeremy Chapman (@deployjeremy) July 7, 2022

There was another confusion about whether Windows Autopatch will take place of Patch Tuesday updates that are regularly conducted by the company on the second Tuesday of the month. These concerns were eliminated by the company and confirmed that Patch Tuesday will continue to deliver patches as they mention on their webpage;

« Monthly security and quality updates for supported versions of the Windows and Windows Server operating systems will continue to be delivered on the second Tuesday of the month (commonly referred to Patch Tuesday or Update Tuesday) as they have been to date. »

Windows Autopatch is currently in the Public Preview state and will be released in this month.