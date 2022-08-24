Microsoft Teams is now available for integrating into the businesses’ third-party applications for a better employee experience.

Azure Communication Services for Teams also allows developers to integrate Teams for devices that are not officially supported by the platform.

It is possible to create new and customized workflows for handling incoming and outgoing Teams calls as well.

Integration with third-party apps

The interoperability between Azure Communication Services and Teams allows developers to build applications that take advantage of Teams’ capabilities, including voice and video calling, chatting, and screen sharing in the application. This action will remove the necessity of installing a standalone Teams application alongside the business’s own application. This will positively affect the users/employees since they will no longer need to switch between Teams and business applications rapidly.

In addition to the advantages, ACS for Teams allows developers to implement Teams’ calling capabilities for devices that are not originally supported by the standalone Teams application. Also, businesses can build new, customized workflows in their applications for Teams phone calls.

The authentication of those features is handled by Azure Active Directory (AAD) and users’ information is tied to their AAD accounts.