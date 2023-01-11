OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT is to be integrated into Microsoft’s Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and more apps.

With artificial intelligence being integrated into more and more services, insiders from Microsoft also stated that it is looking to add OpenAI’s artificial intelligence to many platforms such as Outlook, Powerpoint, and more. The artificial intelligence of ChatGPT allows users to automatically generate text by using simple prompts. This could affect how millions of people work on a day-to-day basis. ChatGPT can also answer complex questions like a human being would. Check out our Cloud7 Expert Series where we also had a talk with the AI bot about its predictions about what we will see in the field of artificial intelligence in 2023 followed up by more questions.

Already been implemented in Bing

The autocomplete option on Bing, which many users are used to seeing Google use, uses the GPT language model, which Microsoft already deployed, to estimate what users may be searching for based on the beginning of a user’s query.

Implementing OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Office could mean that there will be automatically generated e-mails and documents, which many users might feel uncomfortable with.

The news that Microsoft could be integrating OpenAI’s artificial intelligence bot into its products came a couple of weeks after it was announced that Google was under pressure from employees to deploy AI into its search engine. Jeff Dean from Google’s AI division said that it would cost Google its reputation if something was to go wrong, as users need to feel like the answers they get out of the search engine are accurate. While ChatGPT recently passed 1 million members, Google’s search engine is used by billions of people worldwide so they have a much larger risk to think about.

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that ChatGPT has its limitations with his tweet on December 11th of 2022 where he also agreed with another Twitter user about how ChatGPT needs a name change as well.

ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but good enough at some things to create a misleading impression of greatness. it's a mistake to be relying on it for anything important right now. it’s a preview of progress; we have lots of work to do on robustness and truthfulness. — Sam Altman (@sama) December 11, 2022

Although nothing has been confirmed, The Information reported that ChatGPT may be integrated into Bing Search by the end of March, and Microsoft may refer to it as “one of the only ways to access parts of GPT.”